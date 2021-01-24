Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

