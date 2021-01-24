Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

