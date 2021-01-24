Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.