Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

