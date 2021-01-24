Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after acquiring an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 787.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

