Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

