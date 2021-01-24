Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07. The firm has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

