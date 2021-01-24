Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

