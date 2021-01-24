Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

