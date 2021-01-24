Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,762 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Altria Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

