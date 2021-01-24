Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,215 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $88.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.