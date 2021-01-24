Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

ISRG stock opened at $744.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $792.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

