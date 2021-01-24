Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

