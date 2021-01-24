Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,544 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

