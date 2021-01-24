Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

