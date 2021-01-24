Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.