Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,426 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

NYSE STZ opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

