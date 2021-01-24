Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,645 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $176.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.