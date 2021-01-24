Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,077 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

