Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,849 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

