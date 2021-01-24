Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,890 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $363.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average is $320.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $365.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

