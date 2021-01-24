Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,607 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.10% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

