Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuit by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

