Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36,159 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

