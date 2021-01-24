Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 40,618 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

