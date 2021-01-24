Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 43,726 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,726 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.