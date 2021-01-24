Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46,431 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

