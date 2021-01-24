Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 48,061 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,061 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 67,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 310,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

