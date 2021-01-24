Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

