Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 163,964 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 290,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.