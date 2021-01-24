Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,071 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

