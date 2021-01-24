Aventus Trading 100.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 100.3% against the dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $120,713.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

