Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

AXTA stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

