Axe Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Axe has a market capitalization of $218,176.08 and approximately $72,749.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

