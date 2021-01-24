Axie Infinity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $41.03 million and $12.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

