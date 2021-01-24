Axie Infinity Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $10.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

