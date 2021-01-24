AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 267,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

