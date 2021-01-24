Axis DeFi Price Up 94.3% This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $91,768.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

