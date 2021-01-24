Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

