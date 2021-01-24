Azbit One Day Trading Volume Tops $878.00 (AZ)

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

