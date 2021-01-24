BaaSid Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $244,776.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

