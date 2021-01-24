Badger DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.02 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00037397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

