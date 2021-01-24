Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $16.66

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $16.66 or 0.00050077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $38.61 million and $37.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.