BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,089. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

