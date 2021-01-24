Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

BKR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.