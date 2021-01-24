Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154.16 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $154.16 million and $107.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $22.20 or 0.00069936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

