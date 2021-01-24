Balancer (BAL) Tops One Day Volume of $107.38 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $154.16 million and approximately $107.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $22.20 or 0.00069936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.