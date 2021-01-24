Band Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $175.91 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $193.76 million and $175.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00029310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars.

