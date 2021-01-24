Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.