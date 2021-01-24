Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.40).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
In other Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).
About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.