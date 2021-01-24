Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.40).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 693.20 ($9.06). The company had a trading volume of 2,730,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Barratt Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

